UrduPoint.com

EPD Secy Directs Implementation On Tree Cutting Ban

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 22, 2023 | 08:44 PM

EPD Secy directs implementation on tree cutting ban

Secretary Environment Protection Department (EPD) Sajid Mahmood Chohan has directed to implement court orders in letter and spirit regarding a ban imposed on tree cutting to tackle smog in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :Secretary Environment Protection Department (EPD) Sajid Mahmood Chohan has directed to implement court orders in letter and spirit regarding a ban imposed on tree cutting to tackle smog in the province.

He was chairing a meeting to review measures for implementation on orders of the Lahore High Court regarding ban on tree cutting.

He directed to take legal action against those violating the ban including the housing societies.

DG Environment Protection Authority Zaheer Abbas briefed the chair about the measures being taken.

The meeting was attended by representatives of various departments including EPD.

Related Topics

Lahore High Court Court Housing

Recent Stories

Almost 60,000 Pounds Of Chemicals Lost In Rail Shi ..

Almost 60,000 Pounds Of Chemicals Lost In Rail Shipping - Reports

49 seconds ago
 SeaWorld Yas Island celebrates opening with star-s ..

SeaWorld Yas Island celebrates opening with star-studded event

32 minutes ago
 ATC acquits 21 TLP activists

ATC acquits 21 TLP activists

3 seconds ago
 Lukashenko 'pardons' Belarus activist taken off fl ..

Lukashenko 'pardons' Belarus activist taken off flight

22 minutes ago
 Adviser to Prime Minister Engineer Amir Muqam inau ..

Adviser to Prime Minister Engineer Amir Muqam inaugurates projects in Shangla

22 minutes ago
 IGP visits 1787 Complaint Center, resolves issues ..

IGP visits 1787 Complaint Center, resolves issues of citizens

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.