EPD Secy directs implementation on tree cutting ban

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :Secretary Environment Protection Department (EPD) Sajid Mahmood Chohan has directed to implement court orders in letter and spirit regarding a ban imposed on tree cutting to tackle smog in the province.

He was chairing a meeting to review measures for implementation on orders of the Lahore High Court regarding ban on tree cutting.

He directed to take legal action against those violating the ban including the housing societies.

DG Environment Protection Authority Zaheer Abbas briefed the chair about the measures being taken.

The meeting was attended by representatives of various departments including EPD.