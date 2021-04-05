UrduPoint.com
Establishment Division Notified Transfers, Postings

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 10:44 PM

Establishment Division on Monday ordered transfers and postings of various officers of Police Service of Pakistan (PSP).

According to the notification, Sadiq Hussain, a BS-18 officer of Police Service of Pakistan, presently serving under Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, is transferred and,his services are placed at the disposal of Government of the Punjab, with immediate effect and until further orders.

This notification is being issued under Rotation Policy 2020 and as per its para 13, the officer cannot be posted in geographical limits of Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

for a period of two (2) years, from the date of joining at a station outside the geographical limits of Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa., said the notification.

While Baqa Muhammad, a BS-18 officer of Police Service of Pakistan, presently serving under Government of Balochistan, is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Government of the Punjab, with immediate effect and until further orders, the notification added.

