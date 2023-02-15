UrduPoint.com

Ethiopian Ambassador-led Trade Delegation Visits Punjab Board Of Investment And Trade (PBIT)

A trade delegation, led by Federal Republic of Ethiopia Ambassador to Pakistan Jamal Beker Abdula, visited the Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT), here on Wednesday

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industry, Commerce and Energy SM Tanveer welcomed the delegation. A meeting was held between the caretaker minister and the Ethiopian ambassador.

During the meeting, bilateral cooperation, investment opportunities in various sectors of Punjab and issues of mutual interest were discussed. It was agreed upon in the meeting to increase bilateral trade cooperation and exchange of trade delegations. For the purpose, an agreement would be signed between the Punjab government and Ethiopia soon.

Caretaker Provincial Minister SM Tanveer said that Pakistan wanted strong economic and trade relations with African countries including Ethiopia. There are excellent opportunities for domestic and foreign investors in 13 Special Economic Zones of Punjab.

Investors are provided with all investment facilities under one roof. Ethiopian investors can also benefit from these opportunities. Provincial Minister of Industry and Commerce said that practical steps would be taken to increase trade relations between Punjab and Ethiopia.

Ambassador Jamal Baker Abdullah said that the people of Pakistan were very hospitable which he had experienced himself. Both countries could move forward together for welfare of the common man. There is scope for working together in energy, textiles, livestock and dairy development, agriculture, pharmaceuticals and other sectors. The exchange of trade delegations between Punjab and Ethiopia would promote trade cooperation, he added.

PBIT Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Hasan Jalal Khan highlighted the investment opportunities in Punjab and gave a briefing about the facilities provided.

The Punjab Investment Board officials and members of the Ethiopian trade delegation were also present.

