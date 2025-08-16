Open Menu

Ethiopian Embassy Holds Green Legacy Dialogue With Sindh Government

Sumaira FH Published August 16, 2025 | 07:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) The Ethiopian Embassy Islamabad Saturday hold an Ethio-Pakistan Green Legacy Dialogue in collaboration with the Office of the Chief Minister of Sindh, aiming to exchange knowledge and expertise to tackle the climate change, land degradation and deforestation.

The forum was held at the Chief Minister of Sindh and presided from both sides by Special Envoy and Ambassador Extraordinary of Ethiopia Dr. Jemal Beker Abdula with Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah.

Dr. Adefires Worku Gizaw, the Chair of Green Legacy Technical Committee, shared insights into Ethiopia's roadmap in promoting afforestation, reforestation, food security and job creation in the country besides soil and water management under the Green Legacy Initiative of Dr. Abiy Ahmed.

From Pakistan side, Zubair Ahmed, Secretary of the Environment and Climate Change, gave presentation on the climate change policy and Green Initiatives taken by the Government of Sindh.

Speaking on the occasion, the Ambassador said Ethiopia is leading climate agenda not only in Africa but across the world to promote green and sustainable development across the globe.

He highlighted the adverse impacts of climate change which is not only taking a toll on lives and livelihoods but also disrupting the socio-economic development achieved by the developing countries.

The Ambassador stressed on the need on strengthening cooperation between Ethiopia and Pakistan under the Green Legacy Initiative of Prime Minister H.E. Dr. Abiy Ahmed.

He invited the Government of Sindh to send its delegation to Ethiopia for their participation in the Africa Climate Summit taking place in Addis Ababa from September 8-10, 2025.

The Chief Minister, on the occasion, appreciated the Ambassador for taking the initiative of holding the Ethio-Pakistan Green Dialogues to promote bilateral cooperation for exchange of knowledge and expertise for environment conservation and food security.

He said the Government of Sindh would send its delegation to Ethiopia for the Climate Summit to further strengthen environment cooperation between the two countries.

