UrduPoint.com

ETO Establishes Dedicated Counters For Overseas Pakistanis

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Sun 17th October 2021 | 01:30 PM

ETO establishes dedicated counters for overseas Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :Excise and Taxation Office (ETO) has setup dedicated counters for overseas Pakistanis to facilitate them in registration and transfer of vehicles process.

The special counters were established following the Prime Minster's vision to facilitate the expats at maximum as they had always been a major pillar towards the country's economic growth through their contributions of billions of Dollars, said director excise Bilal Azam.

ETO would provide services through one-window operations in all matters pertaining to motor vehicle registration, transfer of ownership and other miscellaneous activities related to vehicles, he told APP.

"No irrelevant person except overseas Pakistanis would be entertained at these windows as the counters were specified only for expats," he explained.

To a query, he said as the department had already started online vehicle token tax collection so overseas Pakistanis could also avail the facility.

Similarly, biometric exemption had been given to overseas and only the authority letter by the concerned person was required for vehicle ownership transfer, he added.

\395/778

Related Topics

Expats Vehicles Vehicle All Billion

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns Kandahar mosque blast in Afg ..

UAE strongly condemns Kandahar mosque blast in Afghanistan

2 hours ago
 ADNOC Drilling Board approves ambitious growth pla ..

ADNOC Drilling Board approves ambitious growth plan, sees inclusion in major glo ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 October 2021

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 17th October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 17th October 2021

5 hours ago
 Israeli Army Creates Secret Base to Monitor Iran's ..

Israeli Army Creates Secret Base to Monitor Iran's Activities - Reports

13 hours ago
 Macron Slams 1961 Paris Police Killing of Algerian ..

Macron Slams 1961 Paris Police Killing of Algerian Protesters as 'Inexcusable' - ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.