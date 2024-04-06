Open Menu

Evening OPD Shift To Commence At Mian Mir Hospital After Eid

April 06, 2024

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir said on Saturday that the evening OPD shift at Government Mian Mir Hospital would start after Eid holidays.

The announcement came during his recent visit to the hospital, where he conducted a comprehensive review of the medical facilities.

During his inspection, the minister visited various sections of the hospital, including the emergency, indoor, OPD, and dengue wards. He closely scrutinized the medical provisions and interacted with patients and their families to gauge their satisfaction levels regarding free medicines and testing facilities.

One notable incident during the visit was when the minister was informed about a patient referred from Shahkot Hospital, prompting him to request a detailed report from the Medical Superintendent (MS).

He also inquired about the attendance of doctors in hepatitis and dental clinics, stressing the importance of providing optimal medical services to patients.

Furthermore, he directed the MS to enhance the cleanliness standards of private rooms and storage areas, underscoring the significance of maintaining hygiene in healthcare facilities.

Accompanying the minister was Dr. Asim Altaf, Chief Executive Officer of Punjab Health Facilities Management Company (PHFMC), along with Medical Superintendent Dr. Ahmad Ghous and other hospital staff.

