Evening OPD Shift To Commence At Mian Mir Hospital After Eid
Muhammad Irfan Published April 06, 2024 | 09:33 PM
Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir said on Saturday that the evening OPD shift at Government Mian Mir Hospital would start after Eid holidays
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir said on Saturday that the evening OPD shift at Government Mian Mir Hospital would start after Eid holidays.
The announcement came during his recent visit to the hospital, where he conducted a comprehensive review of the medical facilities.
During his inspection, the minister visited various sections of the hospital, including the emergency, indoor, OPD, and dengue wards. He closely scrutinized the medical provisions and interacted with patients and their families to gauge their satisfaction levels regarding free medicines and testing facilities.
One notable incident during the visit was when the minister was informed about a patient referred from Shahkot Hospital, prompting him to request a detailed report from the Medical Superintendent (MS).
He also inquired about the attendance of doctors in hepatitis and dental clinics, stressing the importance of providing optimal medical services to patients.
Furthermore, he directed the MS to enhance the cleanliness standards of private rooms and storage areas, underscoring the significance of maintaining hygiene in healthcare facilities.
Accompanying the minister was Dr. Asim Altaf, Chief Executive Officer of Punjab Health Facilities Management Company (PHFMC), along with Medical Superintendent Dr. Ahmad Ghous and other hospital staff.
Recent Stories
Vivo V30 5G: Insights from Pakistan's Tech Experts and Lifestyle Influencers
40 arrested over Kite Flying Act violation in 24 hours
More police officials promoted
FPCCI for increasing tax-to-GDP ratio by broadening of tax base
People demand to include PKC Havelian in Health Card Program
Football: German Bundesliga results
IGP says Police Khidmat Counters at hospitals to be made more active
Unexpected strawberry crop spins Burkina's 'red gold'
Lailatul Qadr is being observed across northern Sindh
MWL secretary general to lead Eid prayer at Faisal Mosque
Two drug Rehabilitation centres, ladies hostel inaugurated
Climate activist Greta Thunberg detained twice at Dutch protest
More Stories From Pakistan
-
40 arrested over Kite Flying Act violation in 24 hours10 minutes ago
-
More police officials promoted10 minutes ago
-
People demand to include PKC Havelian in Health Card Program17 minutes ago
-
IGP says Police Khidmat Counters at hospitals to be made more active17 minutes ago
-
Lailatul Qadr is being observed across northern Sindh35 minutes ago
-
MWL secretary general to lead Eid prayer at Faisal Mosque38 minutes ago
-
Two drug Rehabilitation centres, ladies hostel inaugurated38 minutes ago
-
Eid gifts bring joy to Thalassemia patients at Saidu Teaching Hospital33 minutes ago
-
Price monitoring team cracks down on violators in Kohat33 minutes ago
-
Monitoring team inspects prices of edibles in Kohat32 minutes ago
-
Isolated villages to be solarised: CM Murad45 minutes ago
-
Sindhi Adabi Board's chairman pays tribute to Nabi Bux Baloch32 minutes ago