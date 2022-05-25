UrduPoint.com

Every Step To Be Taken To Protect People's Life, Property: Hamza Shahbaz

Faizan Hashmi Published May 25, 2022 | 08:10 PM

Every step to be taken to protect people's life, property: Hamza Shahbaz

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Wednesday said that every possible step would be taken to protect the life and property of the people and no compromise would be made over national interest

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Wednesday said that every possible step would be taken to protect the life and property of the people and no compromise would be made over national interest.

In a statement issued here, he apologised to the citizens for difficulties due to the closure of roads. He said that the country could not be taken forward by sit-in politics or protest march.

He said that PTI's bad intentions had been fully exposed before the people. The public or national interest was not dear to this cabal as they wanted to create chaotic situation to protect their personal agenda, he added.

