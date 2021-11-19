EVM to close doors of rigging in next elections: Farrukh Habib

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Friday said that opposition parties are not supporting the electronic voting machine (EVM), because it will close doors of rigging in next general elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Friday said that opposition parties are not supporting the electronic voting machine (EVM), because it will close doors of rigging in next general elections.

The members of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N, wanted to rule the country through rigging in elections, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government is committed to conduct next elections through modern technology for getting transparency in the system, he added.

Many countries have utilized the electronic machine due to accuracy in results and counting of vote, he said.

The government tried hard with honesty to address the issues raised by the opposition on EVM. In the next few days, he said, the government is going to arrange demonstration in Lahore.

Replying to a question about voting rights to Overseas Pakistanis, he said the expatriate Pakistanis would have rights of voting through internet system.

"We have implemented the orders of the apex court regarding voting rights to Overseas Pakistan," he added.