Ex Civil Servant Khushdil Khan Passes Away

Sun 28th February 2021

Ex civil servant Khushdil Khan passes away

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :Former civil servant Khushdil Khan passed away after protracted illness on Sunday.

Late Khushdil Khan joined Provincial Civil Service in 1984 and served in KP on different possessions.

He also remained Manager Director KP Tourism Corporation and retired from service in 2011.

After retirement he was appointed as Chairman provincial Zakaat Council.

He was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard at Ahmad Abad, district Karak.

