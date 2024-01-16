Ex Provincial Minister Haroon Bukhari Joins JUI F
Faizan Hashmi Published January 16, 2024 | 04:30 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Former Provincial Minister Syed Haroon Bukhari will contest elections on a ticket of Jamiat Ulema islam (F) from NA 177, Muzaffargarh.
According to JUI F party representatives, the former minister has joined JUI F. Earlier, Syed Haroon Bukhari remained part of Pakistan Muslim League N.
