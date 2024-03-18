Excise dept introduces mobile vehicle registration service

In an effort to streamline and simplify vehicle registration processes, the Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control Department has introduced a mobile vehicle registration service in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) In an effort to streamline and simplify vehicle registration processes, the Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control Department has introduced a mobile vehicle registration service in Lahore.

This initiative aims to provide convenience to residents by bringing registration services closer to their homes.

The schedule for the Punjab Excise Mobile Registration Service in Lahore has been announced. On March 19th, the service will be available at the parking lot of Bagh-e-Jinnah Quaid-e-Azam library. Subsequently, on March 20th, the service will be stationed at Liberty Chowk Gulberg, followed by a session at Fortress Stadium Lahore Cantt on March 21st.

Continuing the outreach efforts, on March 22nd, the mobile registration service will be set up at Johar Town Maulana Shaukat Ali Road car Market.

Additionally, a meeting with the Punjab Motors Dealers Association has been arranged to raise awareness about the importance of timely vehicle registration and transfer.

Excise Director underscored the department's commitment to serving citizens by bringing essential services to their neighborhoods. As part of this initiative, the Excise mobile registration service has also been launched on Jail Road, ensuring accessibility and convenience for residents of Lahore.