Excise Deptt Provides Civic Facilities At Fatima Jinnah Park
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 19, 2024 | 12:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Under ICT doorstep initiative, the Excise department is providing civic facilities to residents of Federal capital to get their vehicle registration as well as access of various essential services at Fatima Jinnah Park (Bolan Gate) on Monday.
On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, the excise staff would be stationed at the
park's parking lot from 3.00 to 5.00 pm, and the citizens hailing from nearby areas of Fatima Jinnah Park Bolan Gate
F-9 can get civic facilities through a dedicated van, ICT Spokesman Dr Abdullah Tabassum said.
He said that whether you need a fuel permit for domestic or commercial use, or looking to register your motor vehicle seamlessly, the on-ground service will ensure a swift and straightforward process.
This initiative aims to streamline processes and provide ease to the public regarding vehicle registration, transfer, and token tax procedures, he added.
In addition to the vehicle registration, transfer, and token tax services, the Facilitation Center Doorstep ICT Vehicle will also be offering the following services: Domicile certificate, Birth certificate, Power of attorney, International driving
permit, Fuel permit (domestic/commercial), Motor vehicle registration.
