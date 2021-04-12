UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Excise Officers Directed For Showing Good Attitude

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 09:42 PM

Excise officers directed for showing good attitude

Secretary Excise & Taxation, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Haider Iqbal Monday directed the officers of the department to remain alert for prevention of narcotics and exhibiting good attitude with general public

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Secretary Excise & Taxation, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Haider Iqbal Monday directed the officers of the department to remain alert for prevention of narcotics and exhibiting good attitude with general public.

He issued these directives during visit to Provincial Warehouse and Excise Police Station. Additional Secretary Excise, Asad Haroon also accompanied the Secretary.

The Secretary inspected illegal vehicles seized by the excise department authorities.

On this occasion, Incharge Officer, Provincial Warehouse, Zahid Iqbal Khan gave detailed briefing to the Secretary on different illegal vehicles, their models and legal proceedings.

The Secretary expressed satisfaction over the administrative affairs of the warehouse and directed bringing further improvement in it and better look after of the seized vehicles.

He on this occasion also issued directives for installation of IP-base online night vision CCTV cameras and flash lights in the warehouse. He also directed proper maintaining of the visitors' register and noting of the name, date and purpose of the visit of visitor.

Later, the Secretary also visited Excise Police Station, Peshawar Region and wherein he was briefed in detailed about different sections of the station. He also inspected in detail the offices of Station House Officer (SHO), Muharar and other staffers, as well as lock up and other facilities.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Station Visit Vehicles Alert

Recent Stories

DP World, Fakeeh University Hospital in Dubai anno ..

32 minutes ago

Chamber leaders discuss redesigning membership str ..

32 minutes ago

Crescent sighting body chairman vows same day comm ..

2 minutes ago

Sinn Fein Praises UK Royal Family's Contribution t ..

2 minutes ago

National Assembly body for addition of Naulong, Ch ..

2 minutes ago

Masjid's administration asked to observe COVID SOP ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.