Excise officers directed for showing good attitude

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Secretary Excise & Taxation, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Haider Iqbal Monday directed the officers of the department to remain alert for prevention of narcotics and exhibiting good attitude with general public.

He issued these directives during visit to Provincial Warehouse and Excise Police Station. Additional Secretary Excise, Asad Haroon also accompanied the Secretary.

The Secretary inspected illegal vehicles seized by the excise department authorities.

On this occasion, Incharge Officer, Provincial Warehouse, Zahid Iqbal Khan gave detailed briefing to the Secretary on different illegal vehicles, their models and legal proceedings.

The Secretary expressed satisfaction over the administrative affairs of the warehouse and directed bringing further improvement in it and better look after of the seized vehicles.

He on this occasion also issued directives for installation of IP-base online night vision CCTV cameras and flash lights in the warehouse. He also directed proper maintaining of the visitors' register and noting of the name, date and purpose of the visit of visitor.

Later, the Secretary also visited Excise Police Station, Peshawar Region and wherein he was briefed in detailed about different sections of the station. He also inspected in detail the offices of Station House Officer (SHO), Muharar and other staffers, as well as lock up and other facilities.