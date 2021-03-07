UrduPoint.com
Excise Police Seized 50 Rifles

Sun 07th March 2021 | 01:50 PM

Excise police seized 50 rifles

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :Excise police seized 50 rifles from a suspected car at Rashakai district Nowshera area, said a police spokesman on Sunday.

According to details,the police stopped a car barring number RNU-500 and seized 50 rifles from hidden chambers of the car smuggling to Punjab.

The police arrested driver Tahir son of Syed Asad resident of Landy Sarak Peshawar and started investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

