Excise Recovers 5kg Heroin, 3kg Hashish At Ring Road In Peshawar
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 12:56 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :The Intelligence Wing of Excise Department here on Friday recovered 5kg heroin and 3kg hashish from a pick-up van at Ring Road.
The Excise Department Spokesman said snap checking was conducted at Ring Road on information about possible attempt of counter band smuggling.
During vehicles' check a suspicious pick-up was thoroughly checked and five kilogram heroin and three kilogram hashish were recovered from its hidden cavities.
The drug pusher identified as Shakirullah, a resident of Jamrud was taken into custody and a case under drug act was registered against him at Phandu police station.