Excise recovers 5kg heroin, 3kg hashish at Ring Road in Peshawar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Intelligence Wing of Excise Department here on Friday recovered 5kg heroin and 3kg hashish from a pick-up van at Ring Road

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :The Intelligence Wing of Excise Department here on Friday recovered 5kg heroin and 3kg hashish from a pick-up van at Ring Road.

The Excise Department Spokesman said snap checking was conducted at Ring Road on information about possible attempt of counter band smuggling.

During vehicles' check a suspicious pick-up was thoroughly checked and five kilogram heroin and three kilogram hashish were recovered from its hidden cavities.

The drug pusher identified as Shakirullah, a resident of Jamrud was taken into custody and a case under drug act was registered against him at Phandu police station.