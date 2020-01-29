Executive Director UN-Habitat calls on Shah Mahmood Qureshi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Executive Director of the United Nations Settlement Programme (UN-Habitat) Maimunah Mohd Sharif on Wednesday called on Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Nairobi, Kenya and appreciated Pakistan's active role in various activities of the annual meeting of the UN-Habitat, held in May last year.

According to a message received here from Nairobi, the foreign minister while appreciating the various ongoing projects of the UN-Habitat said that Pakistan government was successfully initiating affordable and climate-friendly housing scheme. He said, keeping in view the climate protection, Pakistan would need further support of the UN-Habitat in its urban planning projects.

The foreign minister invited the executive director to visit Pakistan.

Pakistan High Commissioner to Kenya Saqlain Sayeda and additional secretary Africa Division also accompanied the foreign minister during the meeting.