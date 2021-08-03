Exhibition titled 'Color of Pakistan' held at PAC

Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Narcotics Control Sheikh Rashid Shafique Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan was carrying out a digital revolution in the country

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Narcotics Control Sheikh Rashid Shafique Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan was carrying out a digital revolution in the country.

Speaking as a Chief Guest at the inaugural function of the Graphic Art Exhibition in connection with Independence Day celebrations organized by the Punjab Arts Council, he said that children have brought the positive face of Pakistan to the world with the help of digital art.

"The current era is a journey of technology and we need to train our young generation in digital arts as well as traditional arts," he added.

Director Arts Council Waqar Ahmed on the occasion said that digital art was slowly replacing the traditional art, adding arts council always encouraged new talent and provided them with a platform.

The children of the arts council have created wonderful works of art using their creativity, he added.

In the exhibition, students of the Arts Council's graphic designing class presented the beauty, history, famous personalities, culture and daily life of Pakistan in the form of digital art.

The one-day exhibition was attended by a large number of people from various walks of life.