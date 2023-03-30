UrduPoint.com

Expansion Of Nursing Colleges Urged

Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2023 | 08:38 PM

The leaders of Pakhtunkhwah Milli Awami Party (PKMAP) on Thursday said that in view of the importance and need of the nursing sector, nursing colleges should be expanded and all kinds of support should be provided to it

The Central Secretary of PKMAP Sahiba Barich and the provincial Secretary of Human Rights and Women's Affairs, Arifa Siddiq said that currently, 925 nurses were working in the hospitals of the province, while according to the standards of World Health Organization (WHO) and Pakistan Nursing Council, there must be one nurse on one bed in ICU and in wards one nurse on three beds However, there is one nurse available to manage 15 beds in the ICU which is a violation of WHO rules, they said and added, currently, thousands of nurses are needed in the province.

Therefore, there is a need to pay attention to this important sector, they said.

They further said that in view of this important sector, the government should encourage nursing colleges as well as provide ample financial support and candidates should be selected through NTS or any other reliable institution for admission in this sensitive sector.

