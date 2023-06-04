UrduPoint.com

Experts Advise Public To Monitor Blood Pressure Regularly

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 04, 2023 | 04:51 PM

Experts advise public to monitor blood pressure regularly

ISLAMABAD, Jun 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :Health experts on Sunday advised the public to monitor their blood pressure (hypertension) regularly which silently can be deadly and lead to a host of serious problems, including heart attack, heart failure and stroke.

Talking to ptv news channel, Renowned Cardiologist Dr. Azhar Mahmood Kayani explained that stress plays a major role in developing the condition, either by temporarily increasing your blood pressure or by leading you toward unhealthy coping strategies, such as smoking.

If a person's blood pressure is higher than 180/120 mm Hg and experiencing signs of possible organ damage such as chest pain, shortness of breath, back pain, numbness/weakness, change in vision or difficulty speaking, do not wait to see the doctor, he added.

Hypertension is a chronic disease characterized by high blood pressure, he said, adding, it is one of the main risk factors for cardiovascular disease.

He also underlined the need of creating awareness among the people about the use of healthy diet care, and prevention in order to control the spread of the disease.

Screening is also a quick and painless process and you get the results immediately, he added.

People with high blood pressure should be properly manage their condition by following their doctor's directions, he mentioned.

He suggested that people should avoid foods high in fat and salt such as butter, fatty meats, fried foods, processed foods, salted snacks.

If the doctors have prescribed medicines, take them in proper quantities at the right time and regularly monitor the blood pressure, he stressed.

