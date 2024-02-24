PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) The Rehman Medical Institute (RMI) hosted its highly anticipated annual cardiology conference here Saturday, bringing together experts in the field for a meaningful exchange of knowledge.

The event, dedicated to advancing cardiac care in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), featured insightful discussions on pivotal topics such as left main disease management, the future of cardiovascular interventions, emerging data from 2023, and adult congenital heart disease management, according to a press release.

Esteemed speakers, including Prof. Afsar Raza from London, UK; Dr. Naeem Tahirkheli from Oklahoma Heart, USA; Prof. Zubair Akram from Lahore; and Prof. Maad Ullah Khan from Rawalpindi, among others, shared their expertise, fostering engaging conversations among participants.

Prof. Dr. Miqdad Ali Khan, Head of Department Cardiology at RMI and the conference's patron, underscored the significance of such collaborative gatherings and said, "The knowledge exchanged during these sessions undeniably contributes to our collective growth and innovation in cardiovascular disease management.

"

The conference also served as a platform to highlight RMI's commitment to delivering exceptional cardiac care, attract leading experts from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kabul, and showcase the institute's regional influence.

With a renewed sense of collaboration, the event concluded, promising to propel innovation and elevate patient care standards in the region.

Throughout the conference, leading experts discussed the development, research, and testing of new interventions. The discussions were attended not only by RMI senior consultants but also by young residents and students of Rehman Medical College.