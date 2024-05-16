Experts Emphasize Importance Of Technical Education For Youth Employment
Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2024 | 09:46 PM
Chairman of the Village Council Waleed Iqbal Tanoli, and Chief Safety Instructor Syed Ramzan Shah on Thursday highlighted the growing significance of technical education for youth employment in this country.
HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Chairman of the Village Council Waleed Iqbal Tanoli, and Chief Safety Instructor Syed Ramzan Shah on Thursday highlighted the growing significance of technical education for youth employment in this country.
They expressed these views while addressing certificate distribution ceremony among students who have completed their HSE safety course here.
Waleed Iqball shed light on the changing landscape where diploma holders are receiving more opportunities of employment than the degree holders globally.
Tanoli emphasized the pivotal role of technical skills in today’s developed nations, stressing that possessing such skills alongside formal education can empower individuals to earn handsome income for their families.
He stated that success stories of Pakistani youth who equip with safety certification, have found respectable employment opportunities in Arab as well as in European countries, contributing to both their families and the nation.
Waleed Iqbal while citing example of hundreds of youth from Havelian he said that now, they are serving abroad after completing safety courses.
Ramazan Shah emphasized the importance of practical skills, asserting that diploma holders are often favoured over degree holders in the global job market.
More than 30 students were honoured with certificates, symbolizing their completion of the safety course and their readiness to embark on promising career path both at home and abroad.
Recent Stories
WHO Report debunks myths on illicit cigarette trade in Pakistan
APCPC demands pre budget consultation with chambers
Information Minister felicitates AEMEND’s newly elected office-bearers
FBISE team to participate in Int'l Olympiad Informatics this year
Qaiser chairs meeting to boost economic activity in Gwadar area
Development, prosperity of Balochistan's people Govt top priority: Syedaal Khan
All my assets declared: Mohsin Naqvi
IHC adjourns case of missing person
2-day conference on Mevlana Rumi & Sultan Bahoo concludes
Former federal Minister Afridi commits to public service
Court awards nine years’ imprisonment to a drug peddler
Cadaver dissection course held at PIMS
More Stories From Pakistan
-
APCPC demands pre budget consultation with chambers54 minutes ago
-
Information Minister felicitates AEMEND’s newly elected office-bearers1 hour ago
-
FBISE team to participate in Int'l Olympiad Informatics this year1 hour ago
-
Qaiser chairs meeting to boost economic activity in Gwadar area1 hour ago
-
Development, prosperity of Balochistan's people Govt top priority: Syedaal Khan1 hour ago
-
All my assets declared: Mohsin Naqvi1 hour ago
-
IHC adjourns case of missing person1 hour ago
-
2-day conference on Mevlana Rumi & Sultan Bahoo concludes2 hours ago
-
Former federal Minister Afridi commits to public service1 hour ago
-
Court awards nine years’ imprisonment to a drug peddler1 hour ago
-
Cadaver dissection course held at PIMS1 hour ago
-
Student councils aim to nurture leadership qualities among students1 hour ago