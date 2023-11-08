Chief Commissioner RTO, Sajjad Tasleem Azam, on Wednesday said that the taxpayers, especially the export-related industry were the backbone of the country's economy

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) Chief Commissioner RTO, Sajjad Tasleem Azam, on Wednesday said that the taxpayers, especially the export-related industry were the backbone of the country's economy.

'It is necessary to establish an atmosphere of mutual trust by promoting liaison between the business circles and the tax authorities at the regional tax office level in order to promote tax culture in the country.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting with All Pakistan Bedsheet & Upholstery Manufacturers Association (APBUMA) members in which the tax issues faced by the exporters and sales tax refunds were discussed.

Reacting to the various issues raised by the participants in the meeting, he said that the Regional Tax Office (RTO) Multan staff was making every possible effort to deal with all the matters as soon as possible as per law.

He however stated that the the APBUMA members could contact him personally in case of any delay.

Chief Commissioner assured that he will play his role in conveying the suggestions of the association to the competent authority not only in matters at the regional tax office level but also in policy making.

Commissioner Corporate Zone Zahida Sarfraz and Commissioner Multan Zone Zahid Mahmood

were also present in the meeting.

Chairman APBUMA, Syed Muhammad Asim Shah informed Chief Commissioner RTO about the problems of manufacturers.

Syed Muhammad Asim Shah presented the shield of APBUMA to the chief guest in the end.

On this occasion, Muhammad Tariq Sajid, Zulfiqar Ali, Muhammad Ahmed Sheikh, Khwaja Muhammad Qasim, Khwaja Muhammad Yousuf and others participated in the meeting.

