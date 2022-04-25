Facilities to be provided to transgenders, orphans: Mayor

Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali on Monday said that solid measures would be taken for rehabilitation of drug addicts, education and training of transgenders, orphans and poor children in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali on Monday said that solid measures would be taken for rehabilitation of drug addicts, education and training of transgenders, orphans and poor children in Peshawar.

In this regard, he added, full cooperation would be provided to the officials of the Social Welfare Department in ensuring all these facilities.

He said that a separate training school would be set up for transgenders to impart different skills and make them useful entities of society.

Similarly, a hospital would be set up in Peshawar for rehabilitation of drug addicts after Eid-ul-Fitr.

He was presiding over a briefing of officers of the Social Welfare Department at Capital Metropolitan Government Peshawar.

The meeting was attended by District Officer Noor Mohammad, Accountant Mohammad Adnan, AW Nayab Khan, Manager Darul Kafala Hina Arif, Manager Raheeb Center Rehab Khattak, Jawad Hussain Rehabilitation Officer SWD and others.

During the meeting, the officials of Social Welfare Department informed the Mayor Peshawar about the facilities provided by the organization in operations against heroin addicts, beggars and the facilities provided to them in various centers, Darul Kafala, Shelters Homes, Shelters, Working Women Hostels, Special Education and Vocational Training Center.

He was also briefed about the structure of the institute, provision of free medical, food package, provision of education and facilities to deaf and dumb people, closure of Bacha Khan Women's Vocational Center Mathura, shortage of vehicles and other issues.

Expressing satisfaction over the steps being taken by the Social Welfare Department, Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali said that he would personally visit various centers immediately after Eid-ul-Fitr and visit there to review the issues for immediate solution.

He said that the officials of the institution should consult with the Capital Metropolitan Government Peshawar on various issues especially development works so as to reduce the financial burden on both the institutions.

Pledging to keep the substantial budget for the organization, the mayor maintained the problems of the organization could be solved and special persons and deserving persons could get facilities and get relief.

Moreover, he directed the social welfare authorities to prepare a report on wheelchairs, tricycles, paintings, sewing machines and other essential items and identify schemes for welfare of these people.

He directed the officials of the Social Welfare Department to ensure the provision of facilities to the transgenders and pay special attention to the rehabilitation of drug addicts.