Faculty professional development workshop at Sargodha University

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :A three-day faculty professional development workshop was held at the Sargodha University, wherein Fatima Jinnah University officials also participated, said a press release, issued here on Sunday.

The workshop was part of US-Pakistan universities partnership grants. The purpose of organising the workshop was to share the skills, experiences and modern teaching methods among teachers of the universities.

The University of Sargodha was the host of the workshop. Administrative matters of the grant program related to universities witnessed educational foundation of America in Pakistan.

Another main purpose of organising the workshop was mutual cooperation in social sciences among the universities.

Principal Investigator Assistant Professor Applied Psychology Fatima Jinnah Women University Dr Aneela Masood, Project Co-Principal Investigator Assistant Prof Sociology Dr Adeela Rehman were the managerial part of the project.

Project Advisor Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah University Dr Saima Hameed, a Sociology professor from America, Dr Michal Harrash, Associate Professor Auston Community College USA Dr Sadaf Sajaad highlighted the importance of educational experiences sharing among the universities.

Assistant Professor Public Communication and Media Studies Dr Shazia Hashmat, Assistant Professor Public Administration Dr Shehryar Naveed threw light on educational cooperation. Focal person from the University of Sargodha was Dr Najma Iqbal Malik.