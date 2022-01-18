UrduPoint.com

FAFEN For Action Against Culprits For Ransacking SDF Gujranwala Office

Sumaira FH Published January 18, 2022 | 05:37 PM

The National Council of Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN) Tuesday urged the government to take action against the culprits for ransacking Sangat Development Foundation (SDF) Gujranwala office

The unidentified persons broke into SDF's Gujranwala office on Sunday night and escaped with important documents, two hard disks containing organizational records and an internet device, said a news release issued here.

The theft appeared as an attempt to intimidate and harass SDF, which has been working for improvement in Punjab's local government system and is an ardent supporter of the rights of workers in Pakistan. The incident has been duly reported to local police.

It is pertinent to mention here that the SDF manages one of FAFEN's member networks of civil society organizations in central Punjab.

