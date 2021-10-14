FA,FSC result announced

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :The board of Intermediate and Secondary education Sargodha Thursday announced the results of Intermediate (FA/ FSC) Annual Examination 2021.

According to the results, 57,418 candidates took part in the annual examination and 55,974 passed the exams under the government policy of COVID-19.

The success rate was 97.49%.

Chairperson of BISE Sargodha Dr Kausar Raees formally announced the result in a ceremony in which Secretary Board Dr Mohsin Abbas, Controller Examination Mehr Muhammad Hussain Luck were also present.