FA,FSC Result Announced
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :The board of Intermediate and Secondary education Sargodha Thursday announced the results of Intermediate (FA/ FSC) Annual Examination 2021.
According to the results, 57,418 candidates took part in the annual examination and 55,974 passed the exams under the government policy of COVID-19.
The success rate was 97.49%.
Chairperson of BISE Sargodha Dr Kausar Raees formally announced the result in a ceremony in which Secretary Board Dr Mohsin Abbas, Controller Examination Mehr Muhammad Hussain Luck were also present.