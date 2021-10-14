UrduPoint.com

FA,FSC Result Announced

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 57 seconds ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 06:50 PM

FA,FSC result announced

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :The board of Intermediate and Secondary education Sargodha Thursday announced the results of Intermediate (FA/ FSC) Annual Examination 2021.

According to the results, 57,418 candidates took part in the annual examination and 55,974 passed the exams under the government policy of COVID-19.

The success rate was 97.49%.

Chairperson of BISE Sargodha Dr Kausar Raees formally announced the result in a ceremony in which Secretary Board Dr Mohsin Abbas, Controller Examination Mehr Muhammad Hussain Luck were also present.

Related Topics

BISE Sargodha Government

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi Holds internatio ..

Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi Holds internation “Mehfil-e-Musalama” to p ..

1 hour ago
 vivo Announces Lucky Winners for Wheel of Fortune ..

Vivo Announces Lucky Winners for Wheel of Fortune Activity

1 hour ago
 Dubai Police recover coach Cosmin Olăroiu’s sto ..

Dubai Police recover coach Cosmin Olăroiu’s stolen watch and arrest three sus ..

1 hour ago
 The female fashion designer, determined to do some ..

The female fashion designer, determined to do something in the world of fashion ..

2 hours ago
 Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation concludes &#039 ..

Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation concludes &#039;Unity in Diversity&#039; exhi ..

2 hours ago
 Inter-district boys, girls athletics championship ..

Inter-district boys, girls athletics championship played

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.