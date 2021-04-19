Faisal stresses to vaccinate 50 mln people by end of 2021

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health, Dr Faisal Sultan on Monday said it was imperative to vaccinate 50 million people by the end of 2021 to completely control and contain the spreading of coronavirus outbreak

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health, Dr Faisal Sultan on Monday said it was imperative to vaccinate 50 million people by the end of 2021 to completely control and contain the spreading of coronavirus outbreak.

Talking to a private news channel, he said some two million vaccines would be available soon in the country.

He urged the people to adopt precautionary measures by wearing masks, frequently washing hands and maintain social distancing and such steps would pave way to successfully cope the deadly virus.

He lauded the efforts and arrangements made by the health department for the citizens at vaccinations centers. The government was discouraging the people's gatherings in public places which were main threats of spreading the pandemic, he added.

After availability of adequate stock of the vaccination, he said that the vaccination process would be started to different ages as well.