Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) seals extension block of housing scheme

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed extension phases of a private housing scheme on Satiana road here on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed extension phases of a private housing scheme on Satiana road here on Friday.

Estate Offier Imtiaz Goraya sealed the offices of Tech Town extension phases IV and V which were developed without any approval.

According to official sources, the department served notices to the owner of scheme time and again for depositing FDA dues but he failed to do so.

The developer has been asked to pay dues and get formal approval of the extension blocks, otherwise, a criminal case will be registered against him.