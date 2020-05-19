Faisalabad Development Authority one-window counter receives 227 applications in 10 days

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) one-window counter received 227 applications relating to various matters in last 10 days and out of them 117 applications were disposed of so far

Services of one-window counter had been suspended during lockdown due to precautionary measures against coronavirus.

This was informed by FDA Director General Muhammad Suhail Khawaja while presiding over a meeting held on Tuesday to review performance of one-window counter. Additional Director General Amer Aziz, Directors Mehr Ayub, Asma Mohsin, Dr Anam Sajid Malik, Deputy Director Admn Yasir Ijaz Chathha, Incharge One-Window Counter Muhammad Abdullah and other officers also attended the meeting.

The DG FDA reviewed the pace and quality of sectional performance and said that FDA was committed to maintain quality of services despite difficulties due to threat of coronavirus. He directed sectional heads for prompt disposal of official work and no file should be delayed unnecessarily.

He said that the work pending due lockdown should be cleared on priority basis.

It was informed during the meeting that 117 applications were disposed of after providing relief to applicants during last ten days.

According to details, 28 applications were received on one-window counter during last ten days relating to transfer of properties, 99 applications regarding to estate management section and 71 applications regarding seeking of NOCs from Town Planning section were received in these days besides handling four issues relating to Katchi Abadis. Similarly, 25 applicants submitted their files about other different issues relating to approval of building maps.

Meanwhile, 334 vouchers were issued to the applicants for depositing different kinds of dues and arrears besides sending 410 SMS to the applicants for informing them status of their work.

The FDA Director General expressed satisfaction over the performance of one-window counter and appreciated efficient service delivery. He directed for following all SOPs regarding precautionary measures against coronavirus.

He stressed the need for keeping complete transparency and merit while disposing of official work.