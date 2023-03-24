Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) extends bill payment date

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has extended last date up to March 27, 2023 (Monday) for payment of electricity bills in its region

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has extended last date up to March 27, 2023 (Monday) for payment of electricity bills in its region.

FESCO spokesman said here on Friday that the company had earlier fixed March 24, 2023 as last date for payment of electricity bills in some areas but commercial banks remained closed for public dealing due to the advent of holy month of Ramzan-ul-Mubarak.

�Therefore, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Engineer Bashir Ahmad had extended last date for payment of bills up to Marrch 27 and now all consumers could avail from this facility and easily deposit their electricity bills on Monday without any late surcharge. �In this connection, a latter has also been issued to all revenue offices of FESCO region, he added.