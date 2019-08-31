Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) holds open courts at circle level

UrduPoint.com
Sat 31st August 2019

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) held open courts at circle level in the region on Saturday.

A spokesman told APP that Superintending Engineer (SE) First Circle Chaudhry Elyas Ghumman held his open court in City Subdivision while Technical Officer Second Circle Waqas Baig held the court at Bakkar Mandi Subdivision.

Similarly, SE Jhang Circle Mian Khalid Nazeer organised his open court at Ahmadpur Sial Subdivision and SE Sargodha Circle Raja Mehmood held open court at Urban Subdivision Mianwali.

A large number of electricity consumers apprised the officers of their problems at the open courts.

