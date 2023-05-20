Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues shutdown programme

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Sunday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Sunday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Jhal Khannuana, Hilal Road and Darul Ehsan feeders linked with 132-KV Faisalabad City (GIS) grid station, Super Millat Town, Samana, University Town, Abu Bakar Block, Kalash, Nawaz Town, BL Industrial, Ramdewali, Dawood, Sandal, Dry Port, Ali Town, Usman Town, Rasheed Usman, CTM, 7-JB, Sargodha Spinning, Usman Blokc, Sitara, Kaka Khail, Azhar Corporation, Motorway City and al-Hamra feeders connected with 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, Marzi Pura, Rehman Abad, GM Abad, Subhan Abad, Qadir Abad and Kashmir Road feeders attached with 132-KV Narwala Road grid station will remain suspended from 6 a.

m. to 11 a.m. while Ahmad Nagar and Barkat Pura feeders originating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station will observe shutdown from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Sunday (May 21).

Similarly, all feeders linked with 132-KV Allied Faisalabad, Agriculture University Faisalabad, Small Industrial Estate Faisalabad, Narwala Road Faisalabad and Thikriwala grid stations will observe 55 to 60 megawatt load shedding from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 21, 2023.