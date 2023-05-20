UrduPoint.com

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Issues Shutdown Programme

Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2023 | 09:26 PM

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues shutdown programme

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Sunday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Sunday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Jhal Khannuana, Hilal Road and Darul Ehsan feeders linked with 132-KV Faisalabad City (GIS) grid station, Super Millat Town, Samana, University Town, Abu Bakar Block, Kalash, Nawaz Town, BL Industrial, Ramdewali, Dawood, Sandal, Dry Port, Ali Town, Usman Town, Rasheed Usman, CTM, 7-JB, Sargodha Spinning, Usman Blokc, Sitara, Kaka Khail, Azhar Corporation, Motorway City and al-Hamra feeders connected with 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, Marzi Pura, Rehman Abad, GM Abad, Subhan Abad, Qadir Abad and Kashmir Road feeders attached with 132-KV Narwala Road grid station will remain suspended from 6 a.

m. to 11 a.m. while Ahmad Nagar and Barkat Pura feeders originating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station will observe shutdown from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Sunday (May 21).

Similarly, all feeders linked with 132-KV Allied Faisalabad, Agriculture University Faisalabad, Small Industrial Estate Faisalabad, Narwala Road Faisalabad and Thikriwala grid stations will observe 55 to 60 megawatt load shedding from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 21, 2023.

Related Topics

Load Shedding Faisalabad Electricity Motorway Agriculture Company Road Samana Chiniot Sargodha Kaka May Sunday All From General Motors Colony Textile Mills Limited FESCO P

Recent Stories

Three dead in tourist plane crash in Switzerland: ..

Three dead in tourist plane crash in Switzerland: police

6 minutes ago
 PM reviews programmes for treatment of poor patien ..

PM reviews programmes for treatment of poor patients at PKLI

6 minutes ago
 China's Eurasia Envoy May Visit Moscow Next Week - ..

China's Eurasia Envoy May Visit Moscow Next Week - Source

6 minutes ago
 Denz wins second stage as Thomas loses pink jersey ..

Denz wins second stage as Thomas loses pink jersey at Giro d'Italia

6 minutes ago
 Pak-Iran border markets to generate over 100,000 j ..

Pak-Iran border markets to generate over 100,000 jobs: Minister Baloch

6 minutes ago
 First Emirates Conference on Organ Transplantation ..

First Emirates Conference on Organ Transplantation for Cancer Patients launches

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.