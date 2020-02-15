Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) organizes open courts at circle level

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) organized open courts at circle level in the region on Saturday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) : Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) organized open courts at circle level in the region on Saturday.

FESCO spokesman said that Superintending Engineer (SE) first circle organized open court, kutchery in Madina Town Subdivision Faisalabad while SE Second Circle held Khuli Katchery at Sammundri Rural Subdivision Faisalabad.

Similarly, SE Jhang Circle organized his open court at Shorkot City Sub-division and SE Sargodha Circle held open court at Satellite Town Subdivision Scarp Colony Sargodha, whereas, SE Mianwali arranged Khuli Kutchery at Kundian Subdivision.

The superintending engineers after hearing electricity-related complaints issued on the spot orders for redressal of the same, FESCO spokesman added.