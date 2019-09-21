Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues notices to non-registered commercial connection holders

(@imziishan)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has issued notices to about 7,000 commercial consumers and directed them to get them registered before Sept 26.

A spokesman said here Saturday that there were more than 8,000 industrial connection holders in Faisalabad and these consumers are using electricity for industrial and commercial purposes but, out of them only 1,262 industrial connection holders are registered with the FBR.

Therefore, Fesco has issued notices to about 7000 commercial consumers, he added.