Faisalabad Receives 21 Mm Rain

Muhammad Irfan Published September 07, 2022 | 09:57 PM

Faisalabad received 21 millimeters (mm) rain on Wednesday which not only inundated the low-lying areas but also turned the hot weather into pleasant

According to a report issued by Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA), Madina Town, People's Colony and its peripheral localities received 21 mm rain while 15 mm rain was recorded in Nazim Abad, 10 mm in Gulistan Colony, 5 mm in Jhal Water Works area, 4 mm in Allama Iqbal Colony and 2 mm rain in Nishatabad and its nearby localities.

The downpour also inundated the low-lying areas and caused numerous problems for pedestrians and residents.

On other hand, field staff of Water & Sanitation Agency immediately started operation for pump out rainfall from streets, bazaars and roads.

Acting Managing Director WASA Ikram Ullah directed the field staff to accelerate their efforts for removing stagnant rainwater as early as possible, a spokesman of the agency said.

