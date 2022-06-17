Faisalabad receives 7.40 mm rain

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :Faisalabad received 7.40 millimeters rain here on Friday morning which turned the weather into pleasant.

The dark clouds started prevailing in the sky from Thursday evening and a heavy wind storm hit the city.

The rain started on Friday morning and continued till 11 a.m. The people including children enjoyed the rain and thronged to open spaces like parks, ground, bazaars etc.

The local meteorological department recorded 7.40 millimeter rain in Faisalabad and predicted more rain coupled with thunder and wind storms in the division during next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Managing Director (MD) Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) Abu Bakar Imran immediate reached in the field and supervised the operation for draining out rainwater especially from low-lying areas of the city.

The WASA staff remained active on the roads and pumped out rainfall from all city roads till afternoon.

MD WASA also directed the field staff to remain alert to deal with any emergent situation as more rains were predicted in Faisalabad.

Talking to media persons, MD WASA said that the whole machinery and equipment was upgraded and the entire staff was directed to ensure their presence at duty points so that monsoon related emergencies could be dealt on urgent basis.