Faisalabad to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day with renewed commitment

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :The Kashmir Solidarity Day would be observed throughout the district on Sunday, February 5, with the renewal of commitment of continuing support to Kashmiri brethren till liberation of held Kashmir, according to a spokesperson for the district administration. The day will start with special prayers in mosques of the city for early freedom of occupied Kashmir. Quran Khawani sittings would also be arranged after Fajr prayers where the participants would also offer 'Fateha' for the martyrs of Kashmir struggle.� One-minute silence would also be observed at 10 a.m. in the city while activists of religious groups would make a chain of human hands in the city to honour Kashmiri martyrs.

The religio-political and social organisations would also arrange a number of functions, meetings, seminars and walks to highlight the importance of Kashmir Solidarity Day.� The spokesman said that Divisional Commissioner Ms Silwat Saeed, flanked by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh, and City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani, would unfurl the national flag at Metropolitan Corporation Hall besides addressing a seminar and leading a walk in this connection on the same day.

� The Faisalabad Arts Council (FAC) would also arrange a painting exhibition at Nusrat Fateh Ali Auditoium at 11 a.m. to mark the day.�The Police Department has also made comprehensive security arrangements for the Kashmir Solidarity Day functions to foil nefarious designs of the enemy. A spokesman said that more than 500 police officials as well as officers would perform security duty at various sites whereas Dolphin force and Elite force teams would remain active throughout the day and ensure thorough patrolling, especially in sensitive areas. �City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani also directed the SPs, DSPs and Inspectors to take appropriate measures and beef up security in their respective areas, especially at public places. The CPO would check sector-wise security of the Kashmir Day functions, he added.