Fake CNIC gang of Afghan national, local facilitators busted

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Abbottabad Cantonment Police Station, in collaboration with NADRA staff, foiled an attempt to prepare a fake national identity card and arrested four suspects, including an Afghan national here on Thursday.

According to police, the arrested individuals include Imtiaz, Tasleem Bibi wife of Siddique and Jawad son of Siddique, residents of Tharyati Bagh currently residing in Bilal Town Gargaah. The accused brought an Afghan national, Sajjad Ahmed, to the NADRA office in Abbottabad and attempted to register him as their son in order to obtain a fake CNIC.

Acting swiftly, police apprehended the suspects on the spot. A case has been registered against them under FIR No. 827, dated August 20, 2025, under PPC sections 419, 468, and the Foreigners Act at Cantonment Police Station. Further investigation is underway.