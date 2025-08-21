Open Menu

Fake CNIC Gang Of Afghan National, Local Facilitators Busted

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 21, 2025 | 01:40 PM

Fake CNIC gang of Afghan national, local facilitators busted

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Abbottabad Cantonment Police Station, in collaboration with NADRA staff, foiled an attempt to prepare a fake national identity card and arrested four suspects, including an Afghan national here on Thursday.

According to police, the arrested individuals include Imtiaz, Tasleem Bibi wife of Siddique and Jawad son of Siddique, residents of Tharyati Bagh currently residing in Bilal Town Gargaah. The accused brought an Afghan national, Sajjad Ahmed, to the NADRA office in Abbottabad and attempted to register him as their son in order to obtain a fake CNIC.

Acting swiftly, police apprehended the suspects on the spot. A case has been registered against them under FIR No. 827, dated August 20, 2025, under PPC sections 419, 468, and the Foreigners Act at Cantonment Police Station. Further investigation is underway.

Recent Stories

Expand North Star advances Dubai’s position as g ..

Expand North Star advances Dubai’s position as global capital of digital econo ..

11 minutes ago
 Korea's exports up 7.6 pct in first 20 days of Aug ..

Korea's exports up 7.6 pct in first 20 days of August

56 minutes ago
 ‘Regional Workshop on Components of GCC Performa ..

‘Regional Workshop on Components of GCC Performance Index’ discusses environ ..

56 minutes ago
 SC grants bail to Imran Khan in Eight May 9 cases

SC grants bail to Imran Khan in Eight May 9 cases

59 minutes ago
 TAQA secures AED8.5 billion term loan to advance g ..

TAQA secures AED8.5 billion term loan to advance growth strategy

1 hour ago
 'Ministry of Higher Education' unveils unified sys ..

'Ministry of Higher Education' unveils unified system to govern students’ prac ..

2 hours ago
China-SCO trade hits record high as cooperation de ..

China-SCO trade hits record high as cooperation deepens

2 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2025: Gavaskar says playing against Pakis ..

Asia Cup 2025: Gavaskar says playing against Pakistan not players’ choice but ..

2 hours ago
 UN Secretary-General condemns Israel's approval fo ..

UN Secretary-General condemns Israel's approval for 3,400 housing units in West ..

2 hours ago
 Ducky Bhai’s wife Aroob Jatoi gets relief as pol ..

Ducky Bhai’s wife Aroob Jatoi gets relief as police barred to arrest her until ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 August 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 August 2025

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan