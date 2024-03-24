Fake, Expired Pesticides Seized
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 24, 2024 | 06:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) The pest warning and quality control pesticides wing of agriculture department seized fake and expired pesticides worth about Rs 250,000.
Divisional Director Pest Warning Dr Ami Rasool said here Sunday that cases against the accused have been registered at three police stations in Gojra, Balochni and Bhowana.
He said that the department was making strenuous efforts to supply quality pesticides to the farming community. He said that elements involved in the business of fake pesticides would be dealt with an iron hand.
