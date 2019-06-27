UrduPoint.com
Fake Pir Grabs Rs18.2 Million From Follower

Thu 27th June 2019

Fake Pir grabs Rs18.2 million from follower

A resident of Samnabad had given Rs18.2 million to Pir Sahibzada Abdullah Saeed for safekeeping (Amanat).

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 27th June, 2019) A fake pir in Lahore grabbed Rs18.2 million from his follower.

Samnabad police arrested fake pur Abdullah Saeed over a complaint.

According to details, Nadeem Riaz, a resident of Samnabad, had given the amount to Pir Sahibzada Abdullah Saeed for safekeeping (Amanat).

When Nadeem asked back for the money, the pir refused to give him the amount.

To this, Nadeem Riaz registered a fraud case against Pir Abdullah. The fake pir even threatened the citizen of killing his friend if he follows the case.

Taking action against him, Samnabad Police arrested him from a shrine in Miani Sahib graveyard in Lahore.

Police said that they are investigating the pit and hoped that the citizen will soon get his money back.

Recently, a fake pir in Okara grabbed 80 tola gold and Rs8 lac cash from a woman.

The woman alleged that the fake pir made her indecent pictures and blackmailed her for money. He forced him to steal the money and gold from her own house.

The fake pir made away after getting 80-tola gold and Rs8 lac cash.

In a previous report, a pir was revealed to have been looting the citizens in the name of tickets to heaven for a long time. He used to tell the citizens that he will build a house for them in heaven.

The fake pir took Rs1.82 crore from a citizen as loan only to never return him. When the citizen demanded his money, the pir said he will spend the money for heaven.

The citizen then registered a case against the pir in Race Course Police Station. The accused however managed to flee.

