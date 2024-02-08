Open Menu

Fake Policeman Arrested From Polling Station

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Fake policeman arrested from polling station

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Town police here on Thursday arrested an impersonated policeman from a polling station and shifted him to police station for interrogation.

Police said, a man wearing police uniform was arrested on suspension from a polling station of NA-31, Peshawar. A 30-bore pistol was also recovered from his possession.

The arrested fake policeman was shifted to Town police station for interrogation.

APP/vak

