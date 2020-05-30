Fakhar Imam condoles death of UDC Tariq Mehmood

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :Minister for National food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam Saturday condoled the death of his ministry's upper division clerk (UDC), Tariq Mehmood.

Tariq Mehmood was suffering from coronavirus and on ventilator since May 13.

Syed Fakhar Imam, in a statement, said Tariq Mehmood was asset of the ministry and his services would be long remembered. He prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and patience for his family.