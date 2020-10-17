Fakhar Imam for more investment on rural ares for agricultural growth in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for National Food Security Syed Fakhar Imam Friday said that more investment in rural areas was essential for agricultural growth in the country besides expanding the areas of cultivable lands and adopting modern agricultural technology to increase per acre wheat production.

He said that despite of impediments due to 18the Amendment, the Ministry would devise short, medium and long term policies to achieve the goals in minimum period.

The government is also planning for food certification of 0.5 million ton of wheat out of 1.2 million ton cultivated on 22 million acres area besides setting the target of 7.8 metric ton for maize production, he added.

In a talk show programme of ptv on Friday, the minister said that fortunately, the country was still self-sufficient in production of essential food commodities despite of rapid growth in population during 73 years.

He said that irrespective of the current year's wheat shortage in the country due to multiple reasons, 6.6 million ton floor was provided to the public sector out of which 4.9 million ton floor was still there.

He said that foreign companies were multiplying seed production of maize through adaptability.

The wheat consumption in the country will mark the figure of 6.3 million ton by 15 April next year which will be followed by new crops in the market, he added.