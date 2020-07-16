Family & Railway Park Mardan formally inaugurated

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :PTI MPA from Mardan City, Abdul Salam Afridi has formally inaugurated Family & Railway Park in Mardan on Thursday.

The construction of the park has been completed under the supervision of the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Mardan Abdul Salam Afridi.

Beside, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) (Finance) Mardan, Nek Mohammad other officers of the district administration and local elites also attended the inaugural ceremony.