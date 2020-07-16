UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Family & Railway Park Mardan Formally Inaugurated

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 06:10 PM

Family & Railway Park Mardan formally inaugurated

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :PTI MPA from Mardan City, Abdul Salam Afridi has formally inaugurated Family & Railway Park in Mardan on Thursday.

The construction of the park has been completed under the supervision of the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Mardan Abdul Salam Afridi.

Beside, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) (Finance) Mardan, Nek Mohammad other officers of the district administration and local elites also attended the inaugural ceremony.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Mardan Afridi Family From

Recent Stories

ECB clears left-arm spinner Kashif Bhatti from Cor ..

43 seconds ago

“Sindh Rejects Basha Dam” becomes top trend

28 minutes ago

ADP warns families of risk of seating children und ..

45 minutes ago

NAB summons Khawaja Asif again in a housing societ ..

59 minutes ago

EAD celebrates first critically endangered Addax b ..

59 minutes ago

“Huawei Remains Focused on 5G Advancements in Th ..

60 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.