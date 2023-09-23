Open Menu

Famous Comedian Albela Remembered

Sumaira FH Published September 23, 2023 | 02:31 AM

Famous comedian Albela remembered

ISLAMABAD, Sep 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2023 ) :Pakistani fans remembered famous comedian Albela on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

Albela was born on Sept 21, 1940, in Gojra, Toba Tek Singh and his real name was Akhtar Hussain.

He moved to Lahore at a very young age to pursue his career in acting.

Albela is recognized as one of the actors who transformed theatre, evolving the present commercial theatre.

Albela's pair with another legend Amanullah was so powerful that they both ruled the theatre for over a decade. Both Albela and Amanullah were considered pioneers of Punjabi theatre.

They gave a new height to theatre and played an important role in making it an industry.

Albela had a long film, tv and theatre career as a comedian. His first film 'Rishtay' was released in 1963.

Albela featured in many movies including 'Wardatia' 'Badnam', 'Yaar Maar', 'Ishq Nachawe Gali Gali', 'Allah Ditta', 'Siren', 'International Luttairey,' 'Majhoo', 'Abdullah The Great', 'Hero', and 'Khandan'.

Albela will always be remembered for his remarkable work in theatre. He performed in numerous stage shows and dramas.

He also performed in television plays in his career spanning over 50 years.

Albela died in Lahore on July 17, 2004.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Film And Movies Died Young Toba Tek Singh Gojra July TV Industry

Recent Stories

Union Atlas launched to facilitate information exc ..

Union Atlas launched to facilitate information exchange between local authoritie ..

2 hours ago
 Miniter of Economy unveils key pillars for transfo ..

Miniter of Economy unveils key pillars for transforming country&#039;s food, agr ..

2 hours ago
 UAE&#039;s Peaceful Nuclear Energy Programme is ac ..

UAE&#039;s Peaceful Nuclear Energy Programme is accelerating clean molecule crea ..

2 hours ago
 UAE, Armenia sign 4 MoUs during joint business for ..

UAE, Armenia sign 4 MoUs during joint business forum in Yerevan

3 hours ago
 Caretaker Federal Minster for Commerce, Industries ..

Caretaker Federal Minster for Commerce, Industries and Production. Dr. Gohar Eja ..

3 hours ago
 Balochistan CM stop officials from going abroad

Balochistan CM stop officials from going abroad

3 hours ago
DCs to hold open kachehries to resolve pension iss ..

DCs to hold open kachehries to resolve pension issues

3 hours ago
 Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar h ..

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar hails Pashtoon nation on Pashto ..

3 hours ago
 PM underlines need to counter all terrorists inclu ..

PM underlines need to counter all terrorists including fascist Hindutva-inspired ..

4 hours ago
 First terrorism case registered against power pilf ..

First terrorism case registered against power pilferers over attacking FESCO off ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan looks forward to fulfillment of COP28 cli ..

Pakistan looks forward to fulfillment of COP28 climate change commitments: PM

4 hours ago
 Stock markets mixed as traders eye high interest r ..

Stock markets mixed as traders eye high interest rates for longer

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan