Famous comedian Albela remembered

ISLAMABAD, Sep 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2023 ) :Pakistani fans remembered famous comedian Albela on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

Albela was born on Sept 21, 1940, in Gojra, Toba Tek Singh and his real name was Akhtar Hussain.

He moved to Lahore at a very young age to pursue his career in acting.

Albela is recognized as one of the actors who transformed theatre, evolving the present commercial theatre.

Albela's pair with another legend Amanullah was so powerful that they both ruled the theatre for over a decade. Both Albela and Amanullah were considered pioneers of Punjabi theatre.

They gave a new height to theatre and played an important role in making it an industry.

Albela had a long film, tv and theatre career as a comedian. His first film 'Rishtay' was released in 1963.

Albela featured in many movies including 'Wardatia' 'Badnam', 'Yaar Maar', 'Ishq Nachawe Gali Gali', 'Allah Ditta', 'Siren', 'International Luttairey,' 'Majhoo', 'Abdullah The Great', 'Hero', and 'Khandan'.

Albela will always be remembered for his remarkable work in theatre. He performed in numerous stage shows and dramas.

He also performed in television plays in his career spanning over 50 years.

Albela died in Lahore on July 17, 2004.