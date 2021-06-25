MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) Punjab president, Dr Abdul Sattar Malik, congratulated Multan Sultans over tremendous victory in the sixth edition of PSL.

In a press statement issued here on Friday, he stated that the way the team came back in the second leg of Pakistan Super League (PSL) held in UAE from fifth to first position was a roll mode for us all.

It taught us that man should always hope for the best after giving his 100 percent. He extolled the performance of Muhammad Rizwan, young gun, Shahnawaz Dhani, Sohaib Maqsood, pacer, Imran Khan, Leg spinner, Imran Tahir and opener, Shan Masood. Dr Malik hoped that Multan Sultans would continue winning next editions of PSL in days to come.