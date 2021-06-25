UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FAPUASA Punjab President Facilitates Multan Sultans on Stupendous Victory

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 03:40 PM

FAPUASA Punjab president facilitates Multan Sultans on stupendous victory

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) Punjab president, Dr Abdul Sattar Malik, congratulated Multan Sultans over tremendous victory in the sixth edition of PSL.

  In a press statement issued here on Friday, he stated that the way the team came back in the second leg of Pakistan Super League (PSL) held in UAE  from fifth to first position was a roll mode for us all.

It taught us that man should always hope for the best after giving his 100 percent. He extolled the performance of Muhammad Rizwan, young gun, Shahnawaz Dhani, Sohaib Maqsood, pacer, Imran Khan, Leg spinner, Imran Tahir and opener, Shan Masood. Dr Malik hoped that Multan Sultans would continue winning next editions of PSL in days to come.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Punjab Pakistan Super League Young Man Shan Masood Sohaib Maqsood Imran Tahir All From Best Multan Sultans

Recent Stories

Hira Mani appreciates women who do all their work ..

9 minutes ago

Senate offers Fateha for FC soldiers martyred in S ..

26 minutes ago

AFP's Wuhan team wins for virus coverage

26 minutes ago

Iranian Leader Gets 1st Dose of Domestic COVID Vac ..

26 minutes ago

Jailed Belarus activist moved to house arrest: opp ..

31 minutes ago

Kyrgyzstan reports 875 new COVID-19 cases

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.