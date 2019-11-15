UrduPoint.com
Fare Price Counters Of Essential Items Set Up In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 08:57 PM

Fare price counters of essential items set up in Faisalabad

The district administration has set up fare price counters at 23 mega stores/malls besides establishing four model bazaars in the city to provide essential commodities to consumers on reduced prices

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :The district administration has set up fare price counters at 23 mega stores/malls besides establishing four model bazaars in the city to provide essential commodities to consumers on reduced prices.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said that elaborated arrangements had been made by the district administration to control prices of essential items.

He said a crackdown was also being carried out against hoarders of daily use items, adding that 44,000 bags of different pulses, rice and red chilly had been confiscated during two raids. He said a fine of Rs 1.1 million had been imposed on 1,156 profiteers.

