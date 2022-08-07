Farmers advised to start maize cultivation by Aug 20

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2022 ) :Farmers have been advised to start the cultivation of seasonal maize crop immediately and complete it by August 20 to get a bumper crop.

A spokesman for the Agriculture Department said on Sunday that growers should prefer approved and hybrid varieties of maize including Pearl-2011, MMRI Blue-2011, Malkah-2016, Gohar-2016, Sahiwal Gold, Summit Pak, Pak Pop-1, Sweet-1, FH-949, YH-1898, FH-1046, FH-1036 and YH-5427, etc. for cultivation.

He said that farmers should prepare their lands by using plough three to four times and maize should be cultivated through drill machine. In this way, they could easily remove weeds from their crops, he added.

He said that farmers should use 10 to 15 kilograms seeds of maize per acre and distance between lines of crop in the field should be 2.5 feet.

More information in this regard could be obtained from nearest agriculture departmentduring office hours, he added.