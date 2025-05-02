Open Menu

Farmers Advised To Take Good Care Of Cotton In Rains

Faizan Hashmi Published May 02, 2025 | 06:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted dust storms and thunderstorms with rainfall in Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar from May 2 to 5.

A spokesman for the Punjab Agriculture Department said here on Friday that farmers were advised to ensure proper care of the cotton crop during this unseasonal rainfall. Water should not accumulate in the fields as it hampers root respiration and the process of food production in young plants, causing buds and small bolls to drop, which negatively impacts yield.

He said, "If rainwater remains in the field for more than 48 hours, plants may begin to wilt.

" Therefore, arrangements should be made for immediate drainage, he said and added if possible, drain the standing water to a nearby empty low-lying field.

If drainage was not feasible, dig pits approximately 10 feet long, 6 feet wide and 5 feet deep on both sides of the field so that rainwater could collect in them.

Spokesman said that due to high humidity following the rain, there may be an increased risk of whitefly and aphid infestation. Farmers should focus on pest scouting and if pest attacks exceed economic thresholds, recommended agricultural pesticides should be sprayed after consulting local agricultural experts from the Agriculture (Extension).

