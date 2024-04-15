Farmers call on DC, discuss wheat procurement matters

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa met with representatives of landowners and farmers' organizations.

During this meeting, the wheat procurement campaign and measures for wheat procurement were discussed. The Deputy Commissioner stated that wheat would be purchased according to the government's set rates.

He mentioned that although wheat prices are low worldwide, the government is buying wheat at better rates. He emphasized the need for adopting innovation in the agriculture sector.

It was highlighted that under the farmer's package, initiatives are being taken for the welfare of landowners and farmers.

District food Controller Khadim Hussain Faraz, Central Chairman of the Farmers' board Jam Hazoor Bakhsh Laar, President of the Farmers' Union Muhammad Asghar Mayo, and other officials were briefed on the issues faced by landowners and farmers. They stressed the need for further improvement for farmers.